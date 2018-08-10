Home WORLD UN Chief ‘concerned’ About Missing Saudi Writer
SAUDI MISSING WRITER Jamal Khashoggi
(AP) – The United Nations says Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is “very concerned” about the disappearance of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi and violence against other journalists.

U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric says the U.N. chief is following the Khashoggi case “closely,” noting that an investigation is taking place in Istanbul.

Turkish officials say the Washington Post contributor was killed at the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul and that his body was later removed from the building, without providing evidence. Saudi officials have denied the allegations, and the consulate says Khashoggi left its premises.

Dujarric told reporters at U.N. headquarters in New York on Monday that Guterres “has been an advocate for journalists.”  He says: “Both publicly and privately, the secretary-general has often raised this issue with member states.”

General Assembly President Maria Espinosa Garces is also “very concerned” about Khashoggi’s disappearance, spokeswoman Monica Grayley said.

