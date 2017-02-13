Home WORLD UN Chief Condemns North Korean Test
(AP) – The U.N. secretary-general is strongly condemning North Korea’s latest ballistic missile launch, ahead of an urgent meeting of the Security Council. The meeting was requested by the U.S., Japan and   South Korea.

The missile test, which was conducted early yesterday, is seen as an implicit challenge to President Donald Trump. He has vowed to take a tough line on North Korea, but he hasn’t yet released a strategy for dealing with that country and its nuclear ambitions.  North Korean state media said leader Kim Jong Un was at the site to observe the launch and expressed pleasure at the North’s expansion of its strategic strike capabilities.

A spokesman says Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called the launch “a further troubling violation of Security Council resolutions” and urged North Korea to comply with its international obligations.  The Security Council scheduled closed consultations on North Korea late this afternoon.

