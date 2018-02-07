Home WORLD UN Chief Congratulates Mexico On Its Election
UN Chief Congratulates Mexico On Its Election
UN Chief Congratulates Mexico On Its Election

Mexico Elections
UN Chief Congratulates Mexico On Its Election

(AP) – Mexican bank Banorte expects the party led by President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador to have a majority in both houses of Mexico’s Congress, but says it’s not likely to get the two-thirds advantage needed to change the constitution.

A bank analysis published Monday also says it expects the leftist to maintain solid economic fundamentals, with responsible fiscal policy and respect for the autonomy of the Mexican central bank.  Lopez Obrador has repeatedly promised just that, though some businesspeople have been skeptical.  Lopez Obrador won a resounding victory in Sunday’s presidential race. He takes office Dec. 1.

