UN Chief Following Protests In Iran
UN Chief Following Protests In Iran

UN Chief Following Protests In Iran

(AP) – The U.N. says Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is following news of the protests in Iran and assessing whether to make contact with the government or anyone else about them.

Deputy spokesman Farhan Haq said Tuesday that the U.N. was “evaluating the situation and trying to see what contacts would be most helpful.” He says the world body hopes further violence will be avoided and expects Iranians’ right to peaceful assembly and expression to be respected.

More than 20 people have been killed and hundreds have been arrested since the protests erupted in several Iranian cities last week.  The demonstrations were sparked by economic grievances, but some protesters have chanted against the government and the supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

