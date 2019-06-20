UN Chief Urges Restraint After US Drone Downed

This map provided by the Department of Defense, Thursday, June 20, 2019, shows the site where they say a U.S. Navy RQ-4 drone was shot down. The Department of Defense says the drone was flying over the Gulf of Oman and the Strait of Hormuz on a surveillance mission in international airspace in the vicinity of recent IRGC maritime attacks when it was shot down by an IRGC surface to air missile fired from a launch site in the vicinity of Goruk, Iran. (Department of Defense via AP)

(AP) – The U.N. says Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is urging all parties to “exercise maximum restraint” and avoid any further escalation following Iran’s shooting down of an American drone.

U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said Thursday that Guterres is “very concerned” and is calling on the parties to “avoid any action that could inflame the situation.” Dujarric said the secretary-general stresses again “that the world cannot afford a major conflict in that area.”

Iran said the unmanned U.S. Navy drone “violated” its territorial airspace, while the U.S. called its downing an “unprovoked attack” in international airspace over the narrow mouth of the Persian Gulf.

Asked whether there should be an investigation and who should carry it out, Dujarric said: “Obviously the facts need to be established. … Various parties are looking into the issue right now.”