UN: Discussions With Russia On COVID-19 Vaccine Under Way

FILE - In this file photo dated Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, a medical worker performs a COVID-19 test at a test centre at Vnukovo airport outside Moscow, Russia. The World Health Organization’s Europe office senior emergency official Catherine Smallwood, said Thursday Aug. 20, 2020, the agency had begun “direct discussions” with Russia to try obtaining more information about the experimental COVID-19 vaccine the country recently approved. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin, FILE)

(AP) — The World Health Organization’s Europe office said it has begun discussions with Russia to try to obtain more information about the experimental COVID-19 vaccine that the country recently approved. Last week, Russia became the first country in the world to license a coronavirus vaccine when President Vladimir Putin announced its approval. But the vaccine has not yet passed the advanced trials normally required to prove it works. Russian officials claimed the vaccine would provide lasting immunity to COVID-19 but offered no proof. WHO Europe said “direct discussions” with Russia to get more information about their vaccine have begun.