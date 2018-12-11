UN, Egypt working to end Gaza fighting

(AP) – The United Nations says it is working with Egypt to broker an end to the latest round of fighting in Gaza.

The office of the U.N.’s Mideast envoy, Nickolay Mladenov, said Monday that efforts were underway “to ensure that Gaza steps back from the brink.” It called for an end to rocket fire, and for restraint “by all.”

Palestinians militants fired dozens of rockets and mortar shells at southern Israel on Monday, as the Israeli military responded with a wave of airstrikes. The violence was triggered by a botched Israeli military raid in Gaza on Sunday in which seven Palestinian militants and an Israeli officer were killed.