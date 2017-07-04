UN Envoy Says Russia, Iran At Fault In Syria

(AP) – The U.S. ambassador to the United Nations says that while the Syrian government is responsible for Tuesday’s chemical attack, Iran and Russia bear “heavy responsibility” for propping up and shielding President Bashar Assad.

Nikki Haley told the U.N. Security Council Friday that Russia is supposed to be a guarantor that all chemical weapons were removed from Syria under a 2013 agreement. Haley says it could be that Russia knowingly allowed chemical weapons to remain, or that it was “incompetent” in their removal. She says: “Or it could be that the Assad regime is playing the Russians for fools, telling them that there are no chemical weapons, all the while stockpiling them on their bases.” Haley says: “The world is waiting for Russia to act responsibly in Syria.”