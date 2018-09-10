UN Expert Says Turkey In Bind Over Missing Saudi

(AP) – A U.N. human rights expert says an investigation into the disappearance of a Saudi journalist in Turkey “should not be politicized,” insisting the case has created a dilemma for the Turkish government.

David Kaye, a U.N. special rapporteur on freedom of expression, said the disappearance of Saudi government critic Jamal Khashoggi “puts basically the Turks in the position of having both to maintain a diplomatic relationship and to deal with a real important, high-profile investigation.” Kaye spoke to The Associated Press moments after he and two colleagues called for an international, independent investigation into the disappearance of Khashoggi at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul. Turkish prosecutors are already looking into the case. If either government seems to be in control of the investigation, Kaye said, “it’s not going to be seen as credible by significant portions of the global community.”

Kaye said he didn’t have “any particular plan” about what the international investigation would look like, but that “multiple models” – such as a U.N.-mandated probe – exist. Overall, he decried a “global epidemic” of stigmatization of journalists, “whether it’s the United States and Donald Trump calling them ‘the enemy of the people’ or it’s (President) Rodrigo Duterte in the Philippines doing much the same thing – where any number of other places journalists are under threat.”