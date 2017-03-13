Home WORLD UN Expert Warns Of Rights Impact Of North Korea Tests
UN Expert Warns Of Rights Impact Of North Korea Tests
WORLD
0

UN Expert Warns Of Rights Impact Of North Korea Tests

0
0
452434-quintana
now viewing

UN Expert Warns Of Rights Impact Of North Korea Tests

Saudi_Trump_74078
now playing

Top Saudi Prince To Meet Trump In White House Visit

web1_5045926-7233902a51f945d8991a715d9dbdd44d
now playing

Abrupt Dismissals Spark Turmoil Among Federal Prosecutors

1703121739-Sarah-Palin-Slams-GOP-Health-Care-Proposal
now playing

Republicans Brace For Downbeat CBO Analysis Of Health Bill

MCCAIN_44045971
now playing

McCain To Trump: Provide Wiretap Evidence Or Retract Claim

southtexasflooding_1489268378415_6078221_ver1_0_640_360
now playing

Body Of Missing Woman Found In Flooded Car In South Texas

AP470381325404
now playing

Ex-Tent Prison In South Texas, Site Of 2015 Riot, To Be Sold

untitled
now playing

Federal Judge Says Texas Lawsuit Against Tigua Gaming Over

preet-bharara_BB
now playing

The Latest: Trump Tried To Call Prosecutor Before Firing

sunshineWeek_2017a
now playing

Trump's Actions Raise Fears About Access To Government Data

Trump_Spokeswoman_10879
now playing

Sarah Huckabee Sanders Is A Rising Star In Trump's Orbit

(AP) – The U.N. human rights office’s special rapporteur on North Korea says tensions caused by its ballistic missile and nuclear tests are jeopardizing efforts to improve human rights in the secretive country.

Tomas Ojea Quintana told the Human Rights Council: “Military tensions have brought human rights dialogue with the DPRK to a standstill.”

The council report was the first by Ojea Quintana, who is from Argentina, since he took the post last year.

He also pointed to concerns about the “human cost of sanctions” by the U.N. Security Council that have aimed to block North Korea’s access to ballistic and nuclear weapons technology.

Related posts:

  1. Connecticut, Other States Look To Stop Child Marriages
  2. Russian Woman Jailed For Social Media Post Ponders Activism
  3. Trump Administration Dismissing Congressional Budget Experts
  4. Teenage Suspect Indicted In Starr County Double-Murder
Related Posts
Saudi_Trump_74078

Top Saudi Prince To Meet Trump In White House Visit

Zack Cantu 0
Ambassador Vitaly Churkin died suddenly last month

Cause Of Russian UN Ambassador’s Death Won’t Be Released

jsalinas 0
vaquita porpoise

Mexico’s Fight For Endangered Vaquita Porpoise Turns Violent

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video