COVID WORLD

UN Forecasts Pandemic To Shrink World Economy By 3.2%

By 15 views
0

(AP) – The United Nations is forecasting that the coronavirus pandemic will shrink the world economy by 3.2% this year, the sharpest contraction since the Great Depression in the 1930s.

The U.N.’s mid-year report released Wednesday said COVID-19 is expected to slash global economic output by nearly $8.5 trillion over the next two years, wiping out nearly all gains of the last four years. In January, the U.N. forecast a modest growth of 2.5% in 2020. The report said the pandemic is also likely to push an estimated 34.3 million people below the extreme poverty line in 2020

Officials Probe Why Man Killed On Texas Runway Was There

Previous article

Primary Runoff Early Voting Period Extended

Next article

You may also like

More in COVID WORLD