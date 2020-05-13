UN Forecasts Pandemic To Shrink World Economy By 3.2%

(AP) – The United Nations is forecasting that the coronavirus pandemic will shrink the world economy by 3.2% this year, the sharpest contraction since the Great Depression in the 1930s.

The U.N.’s mid-year report released Wednesday said COVID-19 is expected to slash global economic output by nearly $8.5 trillion over the next two years, wiping out nearly all gains of the last four years. In January, the U.N. forecast a modest growth of 2.5% in 2020. The report said the pandemic is also likely to push an estimated 34.3 million people below the extreme poverty line in 2020