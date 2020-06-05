UN Health Agency: Wear Mask If You Can’t Keep Your Distance

(AP)–The World Health Organization is broadening its recommendations for the use of masks during the coronavirus pandemic. The U.N. health agency said Friday it now is now advising that in areas where the virus is spreading, people should wear fabric masks when social distancing is not possible, such as on public transportation and in shops.

Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus says people over age 60 or with underlying medical conditions should wear masks in situations where distancing can’t be maintained. WHO previously recommended masks only for health workers, people with COVID-19 and caregivers. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other health agencies have for some time recommended face coverings for the general public.