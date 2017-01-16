Home WORLD UN: Iran Removes Sensitive Nuclear Equipment From Site
UN: Iran Removes Sensitive Nuclear Equipment From Site
WORLD
0

UN: Iran Removes Sensitive Nuclear Equipment From Site

0
0
flag_of_iran-svg
now viewing

UN: Iran Removes Sensitive Nuclear Equipment From Site

Dallas Cowboys v Green Bay Packers
now playing

Weather Strands Fans, Players After Dallas-Green Bay Game

police-shooting-scrime-scene-generic
now playing

Police: 2 In Custody After Bullets Hit Officers' Car

Lightning over the field
now playing

Powerful Texas Storm Delivers Damaging Winds, Heavy Rain

ICE STORM
now playing

Ice Threat Lingers For Some Midwest States; Storms In Texas

MEXICO NIGHT CLUB SHOOTING PLAYA DEL CARMEN-2
now playing

Police: 5 Killed In Shooting At Nightclub At Mexican Resort

IRAN NUCLEAR DEAL
now playing

Obama Issues Warning On 1st Anniversary Of Iran Nuclear Deal

2017-presidential-ignauguration
now playing

Trump People Respond To Democrats Planning To Skip Inauguration

MARTIN LUTHER KING-1
now playing

King's Legacy Celebrated As Trump, Lewis Duel Lingers

AP_604955147027
now playing

Trump Again Rattles Europe

GUANTANAMO BAY PRISONERS GEN SMALL
now playing

Oman Says It Accepts 10 Guantanamo Bay Inmates At US Request

(AP) — The chief of the U.N. atomic agency says Iran has complied with a key commitment of its nuclear deal with six world powers by removing sensitive equipment from a strategic underground site.  Yukiya Amano of the International Atomic Energy Agency said Monday that Tehran has met a deadline and taken “excess centrifuges and infrastructure” from what used to be the Fordo uranium enrichment facility.

The main focus of the nuclear deal is limiting Iran’s uranium-enrichment capacities out of fear Tehran could spin uranium in its centrifuges all the way to levels used for the core of a nuclear weapon. Iran says it is not interested in such arms.  While more than 1,000 centrifuges can remain at Fordo according to the deal, they must be used for research and other non-enrichment purposes.

Related posts:

  1. Obama Issues Warning On 1st Anniversary Of Iran Nuclear Deal
  2. Enforcement Questions Arise After Tire Fire Burns Near Olmito
  3. Facebook Introduces Measures To Tackle Fake News In Germany
  4. Oman Says It Accepts 10 Guantanamo Bay Inmates At US Request
Related Posts
MEXICO NIGHT CLUB SHOOTING PLAYA DEL CARMEN-2

Police: 5 Killed In Shooting At Nightclub At Mexican Resort

jsalinas 0
IRAN NUCLEAR DEAL

Obama Issues Warning On 1st Anniversary Of Iran Nuclear Deal

jsalinas 0
AP_604955147027

Trump Again Rattles Europe

Roxanne Garcia 0
Close

Share this video