UN Nuclear Agency Slams Iran Explosives’ Claim

(AP) – The U.N. nuclear watchdog says it “does not agree with” Iran’s claims about one of its inspectors testing positive for traces of explosives. The U.N.’s International Atomic Energy Agency offered a rare statement to journalists on Thursday after Iran’s representative made the claim in Vienna.

The IAEA says that the “agency does not go into details in public about such matters, but based on the information available to us, the agency does not agree with Iran’s characterization of the situation involving the inspector, who was carrying out official safeguards duties in Iran.” The IAEA added that it will “consult with Iran with a view to clarifying the situation.”