UN Official: 700 People Died In Syrian Camps For IS Families

FILE - In this April 19, 2020 photo file photo, shows a large refugee camp on the Syrian side of the border with Turkey, near the town of Atma, in Idlib province, Syria. Over the last two days, members of the UN Security Council have been haggling over cross-border aid delivery to Syria, with Russia, a major ally of the Syria government, working to reduce the delivery of U.N. humanitarian aid to Syria's last rebel-held northwest down from two crossings to just one. A final vote is expected Friday, July 10, 2020 as western countries push on a new resolution to keep the two crossings open for six months, instead of a year. (AP Photo/Ghaith Alsayed, File)

FILE - In this April 19, 2020 photo file photo, shows a large refugee camp on the Syrian side of the border with Turkey, near the town of Atma, in Idlib province, Syria. Over the last two days, members of the UN Security Council have been haggling over cross-border aid delivery to Syria, with Russia, a major ally of the Syria government, working to reduce the delivery of U.N. humanitarian aid to Syria's last rebel-held northwest down from two crossings to just one. A final vote is expected Friday, July 10, 2020 as western countries push on a new resolution to keep the two crossings open for six months, instead of a year. (AP Photo/Ghaith Alsayed, File)

(AP) – The U.N. counterterrorism chief says his office received information that 700 people died recently in two camps in northeast Syria where about 70,000 mainly women and children connected to Islamic State fighters are detained in “very dire conditions.”

Vladimir Voronkov said Thursday the people, including children, died of “lack of medicine, lack of food” at the al-Hol and Roj camps, which are overseen by U.S.-allied Kurdish-led forces who spearheaded the fight against the extremist group.

Voronkov urged the international community to tackle the huge problem of what to do with these people, saying keeping them in camps is very dangerous.