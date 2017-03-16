Home NATIONAL UN Official Worried About US Funding Cuts
(AP) – The U.N. says Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is ready to discuss with the United States and any other U.N. member state “how best we can create a more cost-effective organization.”

The budget proposed by President Donald Trump reduces funding to the U.N. and its affiliated agencies, and caps American contributions to U.N. peacekeeping missions at 25 percent of the total costs. The U.S. currently pays 22 percent of the U.N.’s regular budget and over 28 percent of the costs of its far-flung peacekeeping operations which are undergoing a review.

U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said Guterres is grateful for U.S. support as the U.N.’s largest financial contributor and concerned that abrupt funding cuts can undermine long-term reform efforts.

Apparently reacting to Trump’s announcement of a big increase for the U.S. military in the proposed budget, Dujarric said Guterres believes that effectively combatting terrorism “requires more than military spending.”

