UN Peacekeepers' Child Sex Ring Left Victims, But No Arrests
UN Peacekeepers' Child Sex Ring Left Victims, But No Arrests

UN Peacekeepers' Child Sex Ring Left Victims, But No Arrests

(AP) – An Associated Press investigation of U.N. missions during the past 12 years found nearly 2,000 allegations of sexual abuse and exploitation by peacekeepers and other personnel around the world – signaling the crisis is much larger than previously known. The AP found more than 300 of the allegations involved children, but only a fraction of the alleged perpetrators served jail time.
A leaked U.N. internal report also exposed a child sex ring in Haiti involving 134 Sri Lankan peacekeepers. Despite overwhelming evidence, no one was jailed for the abuse and exploitation.

