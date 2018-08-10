Home WORLD UN Report On Global Warming Carries Life-or-Death Warning
UN Report On Global Warming Carries Life-or-Death Warning
WORLD
0

UN Report On Global Warming Carries Life-or-Death Warning

0
0
WireAP_63e41909b86747b4992a56a276eec344_12x5_992
now viewing

UN Report On Global Warming Carries Life-or-Death Warning

https_blueprint-api-production.s3.amazonaws.comuploadscardimage8174845ede770e-ca2a-4641-bc0b-9125423b9311
now playing

Facebook Wants People To Invite Its Cameras Into Their Homes

file-in-this-july-7-2016-file-photo-then-national-security-adviser-susan-rice-follows-then-president_253961_
now playing

Susan Rice Considering 2020 Challenge To Collins In Maine

microchip_hack_1538734932
now playing

China Avoids Questions About Chip Hack Report

google-770×433
now playing

UK Court Blocks Suit Against Google On Alleged iPhone Breach

4806799d9adf479180c5b0a5eb3ec25e
now playing

China Tells US To Stop Criticism, Says Relations Suffering

800
now playing

China Accuses Ex-Interpol Chief Of Bribery, Other Crimes

WireAP_5c41fe3ddafd4b68b7b166335ad47b8e_12x5_992
now playing

Nordhaus Credited For Research On Carbon Taxes

AP18280760421025_t715
now playing

Roads Where Limo Crash Killed 20 Are A Menace, Store Says

UTRGV
now playing

UT-RGV Med School Opens Second Student-Assisted Clinic

voter registration
now playing

Texas Rejects More Than 2-Thousand Voter Registration Applications

(AP) – A U.N. report says limiting global warming to just under a single degree could mean the difference between life and death for many people and ecosystems.
But the scientists behind the report have little hope the world will rise to the challenge.
The Nobel Prize-winning Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change issued the report on Sunday at its meeting in South Korea.
The nations of the world have set a goal of limiting warming of the planet to 1.8 degrees Fahrenheit, or a single degree Celsius. But the scientists say there would be a big difference if that goal were cut in half.
If that happened, they say, there would be fewer heat waves, downpours and extinctions, less sea-level rise and more coral reefs and ice sheets.

Related posts:

  1. Tropical Storm Warning For Los Cabos Due To Hurricane Norma
  2. Chicago Verdict Comes 4 Years After Laquan McDonald’s Death
Related Posts
microchip_hack_1538734932

China Avoids Questions About Chip Hack Report

Roxanne Garcia 0
google-770×433

UK Court Blocks Suit Against Google On Alleged iPhone Breach

Roxanne Garcia 0
800

China Accuses Ex-Interpol Chief Of Bribery, Other Crimes

Zack Cantu 0
Close

Share this video