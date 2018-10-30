UN Rights Chief Asks Saudis To Tell Site Of Body

(AP) – The U.N. human rights chief says international experts should help investigate the “shockingly brazen” killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi and she also is urging Saudi Arabia to reveal the location of Khashoggi’s remains.

Michelle Bachelet said she welcomed efforts by Saudi and Turkish authorities to investigate and prosecute the alleged perpetrators. But Bachelet said Tuesday that because “high-level officials in Saudi Arabia were apparently involved” in Khashoggi’s slaying, “the bar must be set very high to ensure meaningful accountability and justice.”

In her strongest public comments yet on the subject, she said international experts should have complete access to evidence and witnesses. She added: “I urge the Saudi authorities to reveal the whereabouts of his body without further delay or prevarication.”