UN Rights Chief Condemns Venezuela Violence

(AP) – The U.N.’s high commissioner for human rights is condemning violence at points on the Venezuelan border where opposition figures have been trying to bring in aid shipments.

Former Chilean President Michelle Bachelet focused her criticism on excessive use of force used by the Venezuelan security forces, as well the involvement of pro-government groups. She said Sunday that has led to at least four confirmed deaths and more than 300 injuries over the previous two days. She said, “The Venezuelan government must stop its forces from using excessive force against unarmed protesters and ordinary citizens.”

Socialist President Nicolas Maduro is using his troops to block shipments of aid that are meant to undermine his authority and bolster that of opposition leader Juan Guaido. Bachelet urged Maduro’s government “to rein in” pro-government groups reportedly using force against protesters. She said: “The use of proxy forces has a long and sinister history in the region,” and added, “it is very alarming to see them operating openly in this way in Venezuela.”