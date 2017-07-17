UN Says Record Number Of Afghan Civilians Killed

(AP) – The U.N. says Afghanistan’s protracted war killed a record number of civilians in the first six months of this year, blaming Taliban insurgents for most of the deaths.

In a report released Monday, U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Zeid Ra’ad Al Hussein called the numbers “horrifying,” adding that they “can never fully convey the sheer human suffering of the people of Afghanistan.”

Of the 1,662 civilians killed in the first six months of this year, the report said 40 percent died as a result of suicide bombings, improvised explosive devises and pressure-plate devises. More women and children were also among the dead this year. The U.N. says that represents a 2 percent rise from the same period the previous year.