UN Says There Are 258 Million International Migrants Today

(AP) – A new U.N. report on international migration says an estimated 258 million people have left their birth countries and are living in other nations – an increase of 49 percent since 2000.

The biennial report from the Department of Economic and Social Affairs was released Monday on International Migrants Day.

It says the percentage of the world’s people who are international migrants has increased modestly from 2.8 percent in 2000 to 3.4 percent this year.

But it says the percentage living in high-income countries rose from 9.6 percent in 2000 to 14 percent in 2017.

Undersecretary-General for Economic and Social Affairs Liu Zhenmin says that “reliable data and evidence are critical to combat misperceptions about migration and to inform migration policies.”