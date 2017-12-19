Home WORLD UN Says There Are 258 Million International Migrants Today
UN Says There Are 258 Million International Migrants Today
WORLD
0

UN Says There Are 258 Million International Migrants Today

0
0
migrants_3.jpg.size-custom-crop.1086×0
now viewing

UN Says There Are 258 Million International Migrants Today

Trump National Security
now playing

Trump Says America Will 'Stand Up For Ourselves'

920×920 (6)
now playing

McCain Feeling Well, Returning After Holidays

5a38dc622dc08.image
now playing

Scientists Tune Into Brain To Uncover Music's Healing Power

1513666188750
now playing

Al-Qaida Divisions May Aid Assad As He Eyes Syria's Idlib

U.S. President Donald Trump takes part in a welcoming ceremony with China’s President Xi Jinping at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing
now playing

China Warns Of 'Pressure And Challenges' After Trump Report

Mitch McConnell, Laura Dove
now playing

Trump Relishes Likelihood Of Tax Cut Passage

1024×1024 (3)
now playing

Commuters Rush To Amtrak Train Wreckage To Help Survivors

Train Derailment-Washington State
now playing

Deadly Train Derailment: Silence, Then Screams

Train Derailment Washington State
now playing

Update: 2 Critical, 11 Seriously Injured In Train Derailment

TRUMP
now playing

Trump Says America Will 'Stand Up For Ourselves'

(AP) – A new U.N. report on international migration says an estimated 258 million people have left their birth countries and are living in other nations – an increase of 49 percent since 2000.
The biennial report from the Department of Economic and Social Affairs was released Monday on International Migrants Day.
It says the percentage of the world’s people who are international migrants has increased modestly from 2.8 percent in 2000 to 3.4 percent this year.
But it says the percentage living in high-income countries rose from 9.6 percent in 2000 to 14 percent in 2017.
Undersecretary-General for Economic and Social Affairs Liu Zhenmin says that “reliable data and evidence are critical to combat misperceptions about migration and to inform migration policies.”

Related posts:

  1. China Warns Of ‘Pressure And Challenges’ After Trump Report
  2. ‘This Is Happening’: GOP Revels In All-But-Certain Tax Deal
  3. Update: 2 Critical, 11 Seriously Injured In Train Derailment
  4. Japan Urges Maximum Pressure On North Korea
Related Posts
1513666188750

Al-Qaida Divisions May Aid Assad As He Eyes Syria’s Idlib

Zack Cantu 0
U.S. President Donald Trump takes part in a welcoming ceremony with China’s President Xi Jinping at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing

China Warns Of ‘Pressure And Challenges’ After Trump Report

Zack Cantu 0
France Amazon Lawsuit

French Economy Minister Files Lawsuit Against Amazon

Roxanne Garcia 0
Close

Share this video