The leader of the United Nations is worried that North Korea could start testing nuclear weapons again.

A spokesman said UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is “deeply concerned” after North Korean leader Kim Jong Un indicated he could resume weapons tests after negotiations with the U.S. stalled. Guterres hopes the tests will not resume and that diplomacy will prevail.

The statement also notes that stopping the spread of nuclear weapons remains a main pillar of the United Nations.