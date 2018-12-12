UN Secretary-General Returns To Climate Talks

(AP) – U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres has flown back to Poland in an effort to support struggling talks on ways of fighting climate change.

Guterres was expected to make a statement Wednesday during the U.N. climate summit in Katowice, southern Poland, where negotiators from almost 200 countries are trying to work out an agreement this week on ways of keeping global warming in check.

The talks hit a hurdle Saturday when the United States and three other countries blocked endorsement of a landmark study on global warming.

A U.N. official who was not authorized to release the information told The Associated Press that Guterres, who opened the talks last week, has returned to Katowice to encourage progress.

