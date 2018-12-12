Home WORLD UN Secretary-General Returns To Climate Talks
UN Secretary-General Returns To Climate Talks
WORLD
0

UN Secretary-General Returns To Climate Talks

0
0
5c101126134b7.image
now viewing

UN Secretary-General Returns To Climate Talks

Jacob Anderson
now playing

No Jail Time For Ex-Baylor Student Accused Of Sex Assault

EXECUTION CHAMBER
now playing

Texas Executes Inmate For Killing Newlywed

Julian Castro moves toward 2020 White House run
now playing

Julian Castro Moves Toward 2020 White House Run

U.S. President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer Michael Cohen leaves federal court in Manhattan
now playing

Former Trump Lawyer Cohen Sentenced To 3 Years

Judge_gavel
now playing

Brownsville Judge Rules One-Time Murder Suspect Was Defending Himself

made-in-china
now playing

Report: China Could Allow More Access For Foreign Companies

1071848246-e1544622314818
now playing

Trump Cites France Attack As Reason For US-Mexico Wall

U2XQZYOARZELJDZDHOQCLERZNU
now playing

US Consumer Prices Flat In November As Energy Plunges

112158c74e1e43428af57c80c2b25a0b
now playing

Russian Official Threatens To Block Google

Q2B2URY5NZDLTE76EW757EUVTY
now playing

Suspicious Optics Said To Have Exposed Israeli Raid In Gaza

(AP) – U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres has flown back to Poland in an effort to support struggling talks on ways of fighting climate change.
Guterres was expected to make a statement Wednesday during the U.N. climate summit in Katowice, southern Poland, where negotiators from almost 200 countries are trying to work out an agreement this week on ways of keeping global warming in check.
The talks hit a hurdle Saturday when the United States and three other countries blocked endorsement of a landmark study on global warming.
A U.N. official who was not authorized to release the information told The Associated Press that Guterres, who opened the talks last week, has returned to Katowice to encourage progress.

Related posts:

  1. Acting Attorney General Defends Trump Immigration Crackdown
Related Posts
made-in-china

Report: China Could Allow More Access For Foreign Companies

Roxanne Garcia 0
112158c74e1e43428af57c80c2b25a0b

Russian Official Threatens To Block Google

Roxanne Garcia 0
Q2B2URY5NZDLTE76EW757EUVTY

Suspicious Optics Said To Have Exposed Israeli Raid In Gaza

Zack Cantu 0
Close

Share this video