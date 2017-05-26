Home WORLD UN Security Council Condemns Egypt Bus Attack
UN Security Council Condemns Egypt Bus Attack
UN Security Council Condemns Egypt Bus Attack

(AP) – The United Nations Security Council is condemning “in the strongest terms” the attack in Egypt on a bus carrying Coptic Christians that left at least 28 people dead and dozens injured.

In a statement released Friday, the Council expressed its “deepest sympathy” and condolences to the families of the victims and emphasized that the perpetrators need to be brought to justice.

The members of the Security Council reaffirmed “that terrorism in all its forms and manifestations constitutes one of the most serious threats to international peace and security,” the statement said.

