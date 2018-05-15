Home NATIONAL UN Security Council Set To Discuss Gaza After Deadly Day
UN Security Council Set To Discuss Gaza After Deadly Day
NATIONAL
UN Security Council Set To Discuss Gaza After Deadly Day

UNITED NATIONS
UN Security Council Set To Discuss Gaza After Deadly Day

(AP) – The U.N. Security Council plans to meet Tuesday to discuss violence along the border between Israel and the Gaza Strip, following the deadliest day there since a 2014 war.

Kuwait called for the session after more than 50 Palestinians were killed by Israeli gunfire amid mass protests Monday. Israel said its troops were defending its border.

Kuwait circulated a draft of a statement expressing “outrage and sorrow” at the killings and seeking an independent investigation.  But two U.N. diplomats said there wasn’t unanimous agreement to issue the statement. The diplomats spoke on condition of anonymity because the discussions were private.

Earlier Monday, the Palestinian U.N. envoy urged the council to condemn the killings. Israel’s ambassador called for condemning Hamas, the Islamic militant group that rules Gaza and led the protests.

