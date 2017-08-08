UN Team Decries Venezuela Human Rights Situation

(AP) – The U.N. human rights office says it has unearthed “widespread and systematic use” of excessive force, arbitrary detention and other rights violations against demonstrators and detainees in Venezuela.

Spokeswoman Ravina Shamdasani says preliminary findings suggest there are “no signs” that the situation was improving.

The team’s analysis found security forces were allegedly responsible for at least 46 deaths, and pro-government armed groups were allegedly responsible for 27 among 124 deaths being investigated in connection with demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro’s government. It said it was unclear who the perpetrators of the other deaths were.

The rights office team said Tuesday that violations included “house raids, torture and ill-treatment of those detained in connection with the protests.”

A full report on the team’s findings is expected later this month