UN Urges ‘Reboot’ Of Refugee Response As Millions Uprooted

The United Nations is urging governments, businesses and others to “reboot” the world’s response to refugees as the number of people fleeing their homes rises along with hostility to migrants. The first Global Refugee Forum is being held in Geneva Tuesday and Wednesday. It is meant to draw pledges to pave the way for a fairer and more coordinated approach to hosting and integrating millions of refugees worldwide. But it also underscored international tensions. Turkey’s president complained of a lack of support for his country’s plans to resettle up to a million Syrian refugees in Turkey to Turkish-controlled regions of northern Syria.
