WORLD

UN Urges ‘Reboot’ Of Refugee Response As Millions Uprooted

By 207 views
0
FILE - In this Sunday, Feb 18, 2018 file photo, refugees and migrants are rescued by aid workers of the Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms, after leaving Libya trying to reach European soil aboard an overcrowded rubber boat, 60 miles north of Al-Khums, Libya. The United Nations is urging governments, businesses and others to “reboot" the world's response to refugees as the number of people fleeing their homes rises along with hostility to migrants. The U.N. and Switzerland are hosting the first Global Refugee Forum in Geneva Tuesday and Wednesday. (AP Photo/Olmo Calvo, file)

The United Nations is urging governments, businesses and others to “reboot” the world’s response to refugees as the number of people fleeing their homes rises along with hostility to migrants. The first Global Refugee Forum is being held in Geneva Tuesday and Wednesday. It is meant to draw pledges to pave the way for a fairer and more coordinated approach to hosting and integrating millions of refugees worldwide. But it also underscored international tensions. Turkey’s president complained of a lack of support for his country’s plans to resettle up to a million Syrian refugees in Turkey to Turkish-controlled regions of northern Syria.

Tributes, Standing Ovation At ‘Rise of Skywalker’ Premiere

Previous article

3 Dead As Suspected Twisters, Other Storms Batter The South

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Comments are closed.

More in WORLD