Home WORLD UN Visits Puerto Rico To Assess Help For Hurricane Victims
UN Visits Puerto Rico To Assess Help For Hurricane Victims
WORLD
0

UN Visits Puerto Rico To Assess Help For Hurricane Victims

0
0
PUERTO RICO HURRICANE DAMAGE
now viewing

UN Visits Puerto Rico To Assess Help For Hurricane Victims

Donald Trump
now playing

Trump: US Must Fix 'lax immigration system'

MOON
now playing

Trump Wants To Send Man Back To Moon, On To Mars

American climate scientist Camille Parmesan
now playing

18 Climate Scientists Win French Grants

Sarah Huckabee Sanders
now playing

Sanders Says Trump Already Addressed Allegations

NEW YORK PIPE BOMB SCENE
now playing

Suspect Had Livery Car License

Dan Johnson Kentucky lawmaker accused of sexual assault
now playing

Lawmaker Accused Of Sexual Assault

border patrol agents assisting immigrants in snow dec 7 and dec 8 2017
now playing

Cold Claims Immigrant Lives, Border Patrol Helps Save Others

Army 1st Sgt. Gregory McQueen
now playing

Military Fails To Disclose Criminal Convictions To FBI

EARTHQUAKE
now playing

Strong 6-Magnitude Quake Rocks Western Iran

NORTH KOREA
now playing

Tensions Over North Korea Worsen Rights Violations

(AP) – A United Nations expert on extreme poverty and human rights is meeting with hurricane victims in Puerto Rico, marking the first time such an envoy has visited the U.S. territory in recent history.

Special rapporteur Philip Alston’s trip Monday comes as Puerto Ricans and some government officials voice complaints that the U.S. has not provided sufficient help after Hurricane Maria hit the island on Sept. 20.   The Category 4 storm killed dozens of people and destroyed tens of thousands of homes. Ten of the island’s 78 municipalities are still without power, and thousands of businesses remain closed.

Alston told The Associated Press that there is a disproportionate number of Puerto Ricans living in poverty and that he’s trying to assess the effectiveness of measures taken by the federal government.

Related posts:

  1. Tropical Storm Warning For Los Cabos Due To Hurricane Norma
Related Posts
American climate scientist Camille Parmesan

18 Climate Scientists Win French Grants

jsalinas 0
EARTHQUAKE

Strong 6-Magnitude Quake Rocks Western Iran

jsalinas 0
NORTH KOREA

Tensions Over North Korea Worsen Rights Violations

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video