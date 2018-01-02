UN Wants Myanmar To Allow Probe Of Mass Graves

(AP) – A United Nations spokesman says a report by The Associated Press on mass graves in Myanmar is “extremely troubling,” and he urged Myanmar to allow access to the state where the killings occurred.

Stephane Dujarric was asked for reaction from U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on the AP’s report confirming more than five mass graves in the Myanmar village of Gu Dar Pyin. The report relied on time-stamped cellphone video and interviews with more than two dozen survivors who say Myanmar troops and Buddhist villagers killed scores of ethnic Rohingya Muslims in August.

Dujarric says the U.N. is “very concerned” about the possible mass graves. He says the report “underscores the need for the U.N. to have access” to Myanmar’s Rakhine state, which hundreds of thousands of Rohingya have fled since August.