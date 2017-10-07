Home NATIONAL Under The Covers: Sleep Technology Explodes
Under The Covers: Sleep Technology Explodes
NATIONAL
0

Under The Covers: Sleep Technology Explodes

0
0
SLEEP TECHNOLOGY
now viewing

Under The Covers: Sleep Technology Explodes

HUMAN SMUGGLING
now playing

Human Smuggling Charges After 12 Rescued From Hot Truck

vote_500x279
now playing

Democrats Push At Trial To Change Texas Voting Maps For 2018

TEXAS ALCOHOLICT AND BEVERAGE COMMISSION
now playing

Another Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission Leader Quits

JUSTIN WALTERS
now playing

Police: Combat Veteran Killed Wife, NY Trooper

Donald Trump Jr.
now playing

Publicist Set Up Trump Jr., Lawyer Meeting

MOSUL OVERTAKE BY US LED COALTION
now playing

US-Led Coalition Says Iraqis Have Retaken Mosul

AFGHAN STUDENTS DENIED VISAS FOR ROBOTIC COMPETITION
now playing

Afghan Students Denied US Visa To Attend Robot Competition

SOCIAL MEDIA GEN SMALL
now playing

Bad Behavior Is Trending Online, Inspiring It In Real Life

Healthcare_reform
now playing

Sen. Paul Says Healthcare Reform At An Impasse

Trump_49378.jpg-deeda
now playing

Booker: Time For Trump To 'put up or shut up'

(AP) – Pillows that track your snoozing patterns? A bed that adjusts based on how much you twist and turn? Companies are adding more technology into their products, hoping to lure customers craving a better night’s sleep.

Some specialized businesses are making gadgets that promise to measure and improve the quality of slumber,  Sleep Number’s 360 Smart Bed, which runs from $3,449 to $4,999, makes adjustments based on how restless people are while they’re sleeping. The $299 Zeeq pillow from bedding brand REM-Fit monitors snoring and can gently vibrate to nudge someone into a different sleep position.

Mass-market retailers like Best Buy are offering ideas like the effect different lighting can have on falling sleep.  Experts say items are getting more sophisticated, but may still not be accurate.

No related posts.

Related Posts
JUSTIN WALTERS

Police: Combat Veteran Killed Wife, NY Trooper

jsalinas 0
Donald Trump Jr.

Publicist Set Up Trump Jr., Lawyer Meeting

jsalinas 0
SOCIAL MEDIA GEN SMALL

Bad Behavior Is Trending Online, Inspiring It In Real Life

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video