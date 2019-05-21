Unemployment Falls Across The Valley

The Rio Grande Valley saw another significant drop in unemployment last month.

The April jobless rate fell .8% in both metro areas – down to 4.7% in Brownsville-Harlingen, and down to 5% in the McAllen-Edinburg-Mission area. And both figures are almost 1.5% lower than this time last year. Statewide, the unemployment rate dipped .1% last month to 3.7%.

The Texas Workforce Commission numbers also show more hiring occurred in all but two of the 11 economic industries the commission measures, with the most job growth coming in the Professional and Business Services sector.