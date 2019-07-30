Unexplained Delay In Execution Of Ruben Gutierrez

It’s not clear why yet, but the execution of a Brownsville man scheduled to happen Wednesday has been pushed back three months. Without explanation, the execution date for Ruben Gutierrez was removed Tuesday from the execution calendar at the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, and rescheduled to October 30th. Tuesday’s delay in Gutierrez’ execution follows a previous stay granted by Brownsville federal judge Hilda Tagle in September of last year.

The 42-year-old Gutierrez was sent to death row 20 years ago after being condemned for the robbery and screwdriver stabbing death of an elderly Brownsville woman. It was the night of September 5th 1998 that Gutierrez and another man broke into the mobile home of 85-year-old Escolastica Harrison with the intent to steal hundreds of thousands of dollars they knew she kept in a safe. Harrison was beaten and stabbed, and the men got away with $56,000. Gutierrez was arrested days later.