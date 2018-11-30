Home WORLD Uninvited Guests Keep Watch For China Inside Uighur Homes
Uninvited Guests Keep Watch For China Inside Uighur Homes
Uninvited Guests Keep Watch For China Inside Uighur Homes

China’s Uyghur Minority Marks Muslim Holiday In Country’s Far West
Uninvited Guests Keep Watch For China Inside Uighur Homes

Fear That Uproar Over Gene-Edited Babies Could Block Science

California Floods Recede After Storms In Wildfire Burn Areas

Washington's New Power Standoff - Trump, Pelosi

Russia Won't Mirror Ukrainian Male Travel Ban

Trump Meets With Argentine President Macri

Merkel Still Plans To Meet With Putin At G20

Federal Contract Awarded For Gate Construction On Valley Border Wall

Repeat Outbreaks Pressure Produce Industry To Step Up Safety

Kremlin Surprised By Trump's Putin Cancellation

Babies In Withdrawal Get Attention In Lawsuits

(AP) – The Chinese government has launched a program in its far west which analysts say effectively puts informants inside living rooms, dining areas and prayer spaces, not to mention at funerals, weddings and other occasions once considered intimate and private.
The ruling Communist Party’s official newspaper said last month that 1.1 million civil servants are participating in an initiative which the government says will alleviate poverty and foster ethnic unity between the majority Han Chinese and Uighurs and other Muslim minorities.
The Associated Press spoke to five Uighurs living in exile in Istanbul who shared the experience of family members who have had to host Han Chinese civil servants in Xinjiang.
Interviewees said their loved ones saw the homestay program as a chilling intrusion into their personal lives.

