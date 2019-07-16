Union Says Officer In Chokehold Case ‘honorable’

Gwen Carr, left, mother of chokehold victim Eric Garner, and Garner's sister Ellisha Garner, arrive at the U.S. Attorney's office, in the Brooklyn borough of New York, Tuesday, July 16, 2019. Federal prosecutors won't bring civil rights charges against New York City police officer Daniel Pantaleo, in the 2014 chokehold death of Garner, a decision made by Attorney General William Barr and announced one day before the five-year anniversary of his death, officials said. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

(AP) – The head of New York City’s largest police union says that the death of Eric Garner was an “undeniable tragedy” but that Officer Daniel Pantaleo “did not cause it.”

Patrick Lynch of the Police Benevolent Association issued a statement Tuesday after the federal government announced it won’t bring civil rights charges in Garner’s 2014 death. Lynch says Pantaleo was just doing his job “in the manner he was taught.” He says turning a “good and honorable officer” into a scapegoat will not “heal the wounds” the case has caused for the “entire city.”

The union head adds that if the NYPD’s disciplinary case is decided fairly and “free of improper political influence,” Pantaleo will be fully exonerated. A medical examiner found that a chokehold caused Pantaleo’s death. Chokeholds are banned under police policy. Pantaleo maintained he used a legal takedown maneuver called the “seatbelt.”