United Airlines: Pilot Taken off San Francisco-Bound Flight
United Airlines: Pilot Taken off San Francisco-Bound Flight

United Airlines: Pilot Taken off San Francisco-Bound Flight

(AP) – United Airlines says it’s investigating after a pilot was removed from a San Francisco-bound flight before it left Austin, Texas.

United Airlines spokesman Charlie Hobart confirmed the pilot wasn’t in uniform when she boarded the plane Friday. He says another pilot was brought in and the flight was delayed about two hours.

Hobart also confirmed the pilot was the woman shown in videos posted on social media talking to passengers over the intercom. Some people tweeted they were passengers on the flight and that the woman seemed unstable, talking about a divorce, the election and other issues.

Hobart says he didn’t immediately have details about the incident, including why the pilot was allowed on the plane in plain clothes or if anyone thought something was amiss before she boarded. He says the company will discuss the incident with the pilot.

