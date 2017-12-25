Home TEXAS United Apologizes To Passenger Who Says US Rep Got Her Seat
United Apologizes To Passenger Who Says US Rep Got Her Seat
TEXAS
TRENDING
0

United Apologizes To Passenger Who Says US Rep Got Her Seat

0
0
UNITED AIRLINES
now viewing

United Apologizes To Passenger Who Says US Rep Got Her Seat

DOG FIGHTING-VICIOUS DOG
now playing

Woman Dies In Dog Attack

INFANT BABY
now playing

Sheriff: Mother Admitted To Suffocating Infant

courtgavel
now playing

Second Woman Sues Houston For Rape Kit Testing Delay

auto deadly fatal crash-4
now playing

Man Dies Retrieving Packages Left On Car Roof

Former Texas Congressman Bill Sarpalius
now playing

Former Texas Congressman Says He Was Abused At Boys Ranch

George R. Brown Convention Center.
now playing

Houston Convention Center Serves Christmas Meal After Harvey

f8cf1785-35b4-4382-9ade-5a63c7b95d06-large16x9_Fatal_CrashMGN
now playing

3 Dead, 2 Critical After Vehicle Crash

SHOOTING
now playing

Man Charged With Attempted Murder After 2 Deputies Shot

Homeless Feeding Fight
now playing

Cities, Volunteers Clash Over Feeding Homeless In Public

JERUSALEM
now playing

Guatemala Says It Is Moving Embassy In Israel To Jerusalem

(AP) – United Airlines has apologized and given a $500 travel voucher to a passenger who accused the airline of giving her first-class seat to U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, a Houston Democrat.

An airline spokeswoman said Monday that its internal systems show the passenger, Jean-Marie Simon, canceled her Dec. 18 seat from Houston to Washington, D.C. after a weather delay.  Simon denies that she canceled the flight. She was given a seat in Economy Plus on the flight, and told the Houston Chronicle she saw Jackson Lee sitting in the seat that was assigned to her.

United says it upgraded Jackson Lee automatically and not because she was a member of Congress. The congresswoman says in a statement that she didn’t ask for anything “exceptional or out of the ordinary.”

Related posts:

  1. Second Woman Sues Houston For Rape Kit Testing Delay
  2. Houston Convention Center Serves Christmas Meal After Harvey
  3. US Says It Negotiated $285M Cut In United Nations Budget
  4. 3 Dead, 2 Critical After Vehicle Crash
Related Posts
DOG FIGHTING-VICIOUS DOG

Woman Dies In Dog Attack

jsalinas 0
INFANT BABY

Sheriff: Mother Admitted To Suffocating Infant

jsalinas 0
courtgavel

Second Woman Sues Houston For Rape Kit Testing Delay

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video