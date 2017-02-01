Home NATIONAL United Investigates After Worker Spends Flight In Cargo Hold
United Investigates After Worker Spends Flight In Cargo Hold
NATIONAL
TRENDING
0

United Investigates After Worker Spends Flight In Cargo Hold

0
0
United-Airlines-2-jpg
now viewing

United Investigates After Worker Spends Flight In Cargo Hold

aurora-colo-police-department-david-puckett-1
now playing

Police Search For 6-Year-Old Missing Since New Year's Eve

DWI ARRESTED DRINKING AND DRIVING SMALL GEN-3
now playing

Mission Cop Arrested For Drunk Driving

fatal-crash
now playing

Donna Man Killed In New Year's Day Suspected Drunk Driving Crash

CRIME SHOOTING SCENE
now playing

Edcouch Man Shot To Death On New Year's Day

EARTHQUAKE
now playing

No Damage Reported After 3 Earthquakes Hit North Oklahoma

FATAL FIRE
now playing

Apartment Building Blaze Kills 3, Including Woman Who Jumped

dylan-roof
now playing

Judge Sets Rules For Roof's Courtroom Movements

rose-parade
now playing

Rose Parade Proceeds Safely Under Tight Security

obama
now playing

Back In Washington, Obama Looks Ahead To Final Days In Office

kim-jong-um
now playing

Trump Says North Korean ICBM 'won't happen'

(AP) — United Airlines says it is investigating after a vendor employee was found unharmed in an aircraft’s cargo hold following a flight from Charlotte, North Carolina, to Washington Dulles International Airport.  The airline said in a statement to The Associated Press on Monday that United Express flight 6060 operated by Mesa Airlines landed safely at Dulles on Sunday.

The statement says once at the gate, an employee of the airline’s ground handling vendor was found in the cargo area. The employee wasn’t identified.  A spokeswoman for the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority directed questions to United.

Related posts:

  1. Trump Says North Korean ICBM ‘won’t happen’
  2. Mexican Man Charged With Rape Had 19 Deportations, Removals
  3. Back In Washington, Obama Looks Ahead To Final Days In Office
  4. Rose Parade Proceeds Safely Under Tight Security
Related Posts
aurora-colo-police-department-david-puckett-1

Police Search For 6-Year-Old Missing Since New Year’s Eve

jsalinas 0
EARTHQUAKE

No Damage Reported After 3 Earthquakes Hit North Oklahoma

jsalinas 0
FATAL FIRE

Apartment Building Blaze Kills 3, Including Woman Who Jumped

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video