United To Be Questioned By Chicago Aldermen

(AP) – A Chicago alderman says representatives from United Airlines and the city Aviation Department have been summoned by his committee to answer questions about a passenger who was dragged off a jet at O’Hare Airport.

Alderman Mike Zalewski says he does not know who will represent the airline before the city council’s Aviation Committee. But the CEO of United’s parent company, Oscar Munoz, has been notified of the hearing scheduled for Thursday.  Chicago Aviation Commissioner Ginger Evans will also speak.

A video of the man being pulled from his seat after he refused to leave the full plane has been seen around the world and resulted in harsh criticism for United and Aviation Department police.

