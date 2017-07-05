Home TEXAS University Of Texas Stabbings Put Campus Carry Law To Test
University Of Texas Stabbings Put Campus Carry Law To Test
TEXAS
0

University Of Texas Stabbings Put Campus Carry Law To Test

0
0
WireAP_ed33805cdae74304809da0f3d706d433_12x5_1600
now viewing

University Of Texas Stabbings Put Campus Carry Law To Test

stephen-fry-716×485
now playing

Report: Comedian Stephen Fry Focus Of Blasphemy Complaint

James-Oakley-Judge-Burnet-County-Texas
now playing

Texas Judge Reprimanded For 'Tree And A Rope' Post

920×920
now playing

Hundreds Of Leopard Sharks Dying In San Francisco Bay

13809460_G
now playing

Stolen Ronald McDonald Statue Recovered Undamaged

untitled
now playing

Earthquakes Hit Alaska's Kenai Peninsula, Aleutian Islands

Charles-Rogers
now playing

Smitten With Mistress, Elected Official Lands In Jail

1494160441_10002741+Long+Island+Gang+Killings
now playing

Grieving Dad Runs For School Board In Gang-Scarred Suburb

82ND LEGISLATURE
now playing

Texas House Votes To Limit Governor From Appointing Donors

election-day
now playing

ELECTION RESULTS 2017

AP_nigeria_kidnapping_protest_sk_140515_16x9_992
now playing

The Latest: Nigeria Says Freed Chibok Girls To Meet Leader

(AP) – The nightmare scenario of a knife-wielding attacker cutting through a crowd of students put Texas’ college campus concealed handgun law to the test but provided no real conclusion.

Both gun rights and gun control activists insist the attack bolstered their argument that guns do or don’t belong on campus.

Police say a 21-year-old University of Texas student with a history of mental health problems killed one student and injured three others Monday before he was subdued by police with no shots fired.

Texas is wrapping up its first school year with concealed handguns allowed in classrooms and buildings. Gun rights and gun control activists disagree over whether someone pulling a gun on the suspect would have stopped him sooner or injured innocent bystanders as the crowd of panicked students bolted.

Related posts:

  1. Texas Stabbing Suspect Told Police He Didn’t Remember Attack
  2. Tanzania Police Say 34 Killed As Bus With Students Crashes
  3. Grieving Dad Runs For School Board In Gang-Scarred Suburb
  4. Officer Who Fatally Shot Teen Had Once Been Suspended
Related Posts
James-Oakley-Judge-Burnet-County-Texas

Texas Judge Reprimanded For ‘Tree And A Rope’ Post

Danny Castillon 0
82ND LEGISLATURE

Texas House Votes To Limit Governor From Appointing Donors

Roxanne Garcia 0
KJKJH

Suspect Arrested In Houston Sandwich Store Worker Slaying

Danny Castillon 0
Close

Share this video