Home NATIONAL Unlike Others, Putin Doesn’t Criticize Trump Over Decision
Unlike Others, Putin Doesn’t Criticize Trump Over Decision
NATIONAL
0

Unlike Others, Putin Doesn’t Criticize Trump Over Decision

0
0
putin_thumbsup
now viewing

Unlike Others, Putin Doesn’t Criticize Trump Over Decision

59321f6737982_image
now playing

Police searching for missing McAllen girl

812493_1
now playing

Legendary Southern Rocker Gregg Allman To Be Laid To Rest

phillippines-casino-0602173146-320×198
now playing

The Latest: Casino Company To Compensate Victims' Families

mexico-violence
now playing

5 Dead In Northern Mexico Border Shootouts

premium_landscape
now playing

The Latest: Woman, 82, 'Can't Believe' Airport Scuffle

1155968404_5246231319001_5246200175001-vs
now playing

Energy's Perry Having Blast Running Agency He Vowed To Kill

FrankLloydWright_1496490721695_9633106_ver1_0
now playing

150 Years Of Frank Lloyd Wright: Special Tours Of Rare House

WireAP_d40e4894e1ac4e74924fef67e278d5ab_12x5_1600
now playing

Suspect Dead, 3 Police Officers Wounded In Texas Shootout

000_OW1OT-e1495871188146-635×357
now playing

Tillerson Faces Task Of Defending Trump's Decision To Allies

ginsburg-workout-book
now playing

Meet America's Latest Fitness Star: Ruth Bader Ginsburg

(AP) – President Donald Trump is not getting criticism for his climate stance from at least one world leader: Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Putin offered his reaction to Trump’s decision to pull out from the international Paris accord seeking to curb climate change. He told an economic forum in St. Petersburg, Russia, “Don’t worry, be happy!”

Russia is the world’s biggest crude oil producer and its fifth-largest emitter of greenhouse gases. It’s also among the 195 countries that signed the Paris agreement during the Obama administration.

Yet Putin has delayed formally ratifying the agreement for at least two more years. Russia’s voluntary reduction goals under the deal are among the weakest submitted by any country, allowing it to spew more planet-warming emissions in future years, not less.

Related posts:

  1. Tillerson Faces Task Of Defending Trump’s Decision To Allies
  2. Reaction To Trump Decision Depends On Party Affiliation
  3. Putin: Syria Chemical Attack Was Provocation Against Assad
  4. Trump: U.S. Pulls Out Of Paris Climate Accord
Related Posts
812493_1

Legendary Southern Rocker Gregg Allman To Be Laid To Rest

Danny Castillon 0
FrankLloydWright_1496490721695_9633106_ver1_0

150 Years Of Frank Lloyd Wright: Special Tours Of Rare House

Danny Castillon 0
000_OW1OT-e1495871188146-635×357

Tillerson Faces Task Of Defending Trump’s Decision To Allies

Danny Castillon 0
Close

Share this video