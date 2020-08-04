Unnerving Coronavirus Infection Trend Persists In The Valley

Health officials in Cameron County say the alternate COVID-19 care facility in Harlingen set up by the state last week is already freeing up patient beds in local hospitals.

Although those beds are immediately re-occupied, officials say patients are not having to wait as long in the emergency room to get one. But a disturbing trend remains says Cameron County Health Authority Dr. James Castillo, who tells 710 KURV the majority of the patients continue to be older people who’ve been infected by a younger family member:

(Dr. James Castillo)

On a brighter note, Castillo says he’s noticed fewer people are getting critically ill from the coronavirus – an indication masks may be working. Castillo says while face coverings may not completely prevent an infection, research shows the less of the virus one gets, the less severe the symptoms of COVID-19.