Unofficial Early Vote Totals Show Huge Increase From 4 Years Ago
Unofficial Early Vote Totals Show Huge Increase From 4 Years Ago

The early vote totals are in, and Valley voters turned out in significantly larger numbers than in the 2014 midterm elections.

In Cameron County, almost 51,000 residents voted during the 2-week period ahead of tomorrow’s elections. That’s about 10,500 more than the number of people who voted early in the 2014 midterm elections. It’s also a nearly 25 percent turnout.

In Hidalgo County, 114,154 voters cast early ballots. That’s just 4,000 voters shy of doubling the early vote numbers from four years ago.

