UPDATE: 1 Plane Crash Survivor Has Critical Burns, 1 Stable

(AP) – Police say one survivor of a deadly plane crash in a Southern California neighborhood is hospitalized with critical burns and the other is in stable condition. Three people on the plane died when the twin-engine Cessna slammed into two homes and caught fire Monday in Riverside east of Los Angeles. Officer Ryan Railsback says the survivors are both adult women. He says they were recovering Tuesday after undergoing surgery. He says the remains of an adult woman have been removed.

Nearly all of about 40 residents evacuated after the fiery crash have returned home. Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Ian Gregor said Tuesday that the National Transportation Safety Board will be the lead investigative agency.