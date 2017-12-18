Home NATIONAL Update: 2 Critical, 11 Seriously Injured In Train Derailment
(AP) – Hospital officials say at least two people are in critical condition and 11 others are seriously injured after a deadly train derailment outside Seattle.
Four hospitals say 50 people have been hospitalized but didn’t immediately report all of their conditions. At least one person was in surgery Monday.
The Amtrak train running between Tacoma and Portland, Oregon, derailed south of Seattle as it was making its first run as part of a faster service that local authorities had warned could be dangerous.
The National Transportation Safety Board says it’s sending a team, with the first members arriving Monday afternoon.
Board member Bella Dinn-Zarr told reporters in Washington, D.C., that it’s too early to tell whether speed contributed to the accident.

