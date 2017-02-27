Home NATIONAL UPDATE: 4 Dead, 2 Injured As Plane Hits California Homes
UPDATE: 4 Dead, 2 Injured As Plane Hits California Homes
NATIONAL
TRENDING
0

UPDATE: 4 Dead, 2 Injured As Plane Hits California Homes

0
0
PLANE CRASHES INTO CALIFORNIA HOME 4 DEAD 2 INJURED-2
now viewing

UPDATE: 4 Dead, 2 Injured As Plane Hits California Homes

Former U.S. President George W. Bush
now playing

George W. Bush On Trump And Russia: "We all need answers"

VOTER ID
now playing

Lawyer: White House To No Longer Contest Texas' Voter ID Law

Palestinian Envoy Warns Against Moving US Embassy In Israel

DONALD TRUMP AND HIS TAXES
now playing

Republicans Block Bid To Force Trump To Release Tax Returns

ZIKA VIRUS
now playing

Investigation Continues Into Cause Of Zika Infection In McAllen

Longtime Willacy County Clerk Dies

gavel_gettyimages-144096770
now playing

Trial To Begin In More Than Decade-Old Murder Of Longtime Valley Educator

MedicaidFraud-1
now playing

McAllen Medical Equipment Provider Found Guilty In Million-Dollar Medicaid Fraud

d86fc5b7-33a4-4cd7-83d9-9e983b98b011-large16x9_handcuffs_policelights_mgn_photo
now playing

Donna Man Caught After Kidnapping Ex-Girlfriend And Shooting Her New Lover

13069759_G
now playing

Appeals Court Won't Put Trump's Travel Ban Case On Hold

(AP) — Authorities say four people are dead and two are injured after a small plane crashed into two homes and sparked a huge fire in Southern California.  Riverside Fire Chief Michael Moore says the Cessna’s occupants, a husband, wife and three teenagers, were returning to San Jose on Monday after a weekend cheerleading conference at Disneyland.

Moore says one of the teenagers, a girl, was thrown from the plane on impact and had only minor injuries. She was able to talk to firefighters about what had happened as she was taken to a hospital.  An unconscious victim from one of the homes is in surgery.

Four bodies have been found in the wreckage, but firefighters have not sorted out exactly how many were from the plane and how many from the homes. They are looking for additional possible victims in the wreckage.  The two homes were destroyed, and there was minor damage to some neighboring homes.

Related posts:

  1. Suspect ID’d In Parade Crash That Injured 28
  2. At Least 18 Injured In Series Of Explosions In Czech Plant
Related Posts
DONALD TRUMP AND HIS TAXES

Republicans Block Bid To Force Trump To Release Tax Returns

jsalinas 0
ZIKA VIRUS

Investigation Continues Into Cause Of Zika Infection In McAllen

jsalinas 0
MedicaidFraud-1

McAllen Medical Equipment Provider Found Guilty In Million-Dollar Medicaid Fraud

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video