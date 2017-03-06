Home TRENDING UPDATE: 9 Dead In London
UPDATE: 9 Dead In London
UPDATE: 9 Dead In London

LONDON ATTACKS UPDATE-1
UPDATE: 9 Dead In London

(London) — At least nine people are dead in London as a result of suspected terrorists attacks. Police say three of the suspected attackers are dead along with six victims in what is being described as a “protracted event” that started on the London Bridge, when at least one driver mowed down a number of people. Then as many as three men exited the vehicle and began stabbing innocent bystanders at random.

There were multiple eyewitness accounts that at least one of the attackers had some sort of explosive device strapped to his body. Soon after that, there were stabbings reported at a nearby market. Police say three of the attackers were shot and killed by officers at the market.

At least 30 people are being treated at six local hospitals for various wounds, including one police officer. Scotland Yard says there may be more victims unnacounted for. Police added that there may be possible suspects still at large. British Prime Minister Theresa May says the London incident is being investigated as a “potential act of terrorism.”

