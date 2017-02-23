Home NATIONAL UPDATE: About 2 Dozen Arrested For Refusing To Leave
UPDATE: About 2 Dozen Arrested For Refusing To Leave
NATIONAL
0

UPDATE: About 2 Dozen Arrested For Refusing To Leave

0
0
NORTH DAKOTA PIPELINE ARRESTS
now viewing

UPDATE: About 2 Dozen Arrested For Refusing To Leave

police-badge-generic
now playing

Growing Drug Problem Brings New Starr County Crime-Fighting Group

GAS PRICES
now playing

Retail Gasoline Prices In Texas Drop By Average Of 2 Cents

rex tillerson
now playing

Tillerson Meets With Mexican Counterpart

IRAQ HERITAGE
now playing

Iraq Hopes To Reclaim Heritage Lost To Islamic State Group

Gen. Joseph Dunford, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff
now playing

Dunford: Counter-IS Plan Will Have Global Scope

White nationalist Richard Spencer
now playing

UPDATE: White Nationalist Asked To Leave Conference

CALIFORNIA FLOODS VITIMS RETURN HOME
now playing

UPDATE: Most California Flood Victims Allowed Home

pipeline-protests-north-dakota
now playing

Police Begin Massing Outside Protest Camp

Nancy Salem
now playing

Day Care Fires Teacher Over Anti-Semitic Tweets

DEADLY SHOOTING
now playing

Son Killed Protecting Mom At Subway Shop Where Both Worked

(AP) – Police are arresting Dakota Access pipeline opponents who remain in a protest camp in North Dakota in defiance of orders to leave.  Most protesters left peacefully Wednesday when authorities closed the camp on Army Corps of Engineers land in advance of spring flooding, but several dozen refused to go.

National Guard soldiers and dozens of officers in full riot gear entered the camp from two directions shortly before midday Thursday, along with several law enforcement and military vehicles. A helicopter and airplane flew overhead.  Officers checked structures and began arresting people, putting them in vans to take them to jail. The number of arrests wasn’t immediately known.  The movement began shortly after police said Corps officials had met with camp leaders. They didn’t divulge the outcome of the talks.

Related posts:

  1. Police Begin Massing Outside Protest Camp
  2. UPDATE: White Nationalist Asked To Leave Conference
  3. North Dakota Officials Plead With Last Protesters To Leave
  4. 4 Arrested In Death Of 9-Year-Old Boy With Cerebral Palsy
Related Posts
Gen. Joseph Dunford, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff

Dunford: Counter-IS Plan Will Have Global Scope

jsalinas 0
White nationalist Richard Spencer

UPDATE: White Nationalist Asked To Leave Conference

jsalinas 0
CALIFORNIA FLOODS VITIMS RETURN HOME

UPDATE: Most California Flood Victims Allowed Home

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video