UPDATE: About 2 Dozen Arrested For Refusing To Leave

(AP) – Police are arresting Dakota Access pipeline opponents who remain in a protest camp in North Dakota in defiance of orders to leave. Most protesters left peacefully Wednesday when authorities closed the camp on Army Corps of Engineers land in advance of spring flooding, but several dozen refused to go.

National Guard soldiers and dozens of officers in full riot gear entered the camp from two directions shortly before midday Thursday, along with several law enforcement and military vehicles. A helicopter and airplane flew overhead. Officers checked structures and began arresting people, putting them in vans to take them to jail. The number of arrests wasn’t immediately known. The movement began shortly after police said Corps officials had met with camp leaders. They didn’t divulge the outcome of the talks.