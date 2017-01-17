Home NATIONAL UPDATE: Airport Shooting Suspect Ordered Held Without Bond
UPDATE: Airport Shooting Suspect Ordered Held Without Bond
NATIONAL
TRENDING
0

UPDATE: Airport Shooting Suspect Ordered Held Without Bond

0
0
esteban-santiago
now viewing

UPDATE: Airport Shooting Suspect Ordered Held Without Bond

Congress-Art-Painting-Removed
now playing

Student's Painting Removed

noor-salman
now playing

Indictment Unsealed On Nightclub Gunman's Wife

Abdulkadir Masharipov
now playing

UPDATE: Report: Gunman Was On Wanted List In Uzbekistan

GOVERNMENT HEALTH INSURANCE
now playing

Premiums Would Rise Under 2016 GOP Repeal Bill

EDUCATION SCHOOL
now playing

DeVos Tells Senate She Will Push For School Choice

TRUMP AND HIS BIBLE
now playing

Trump To Take Oath With His Bible And Lincoln's

INVESTIGATION GENERIC
now playing

Police: 2 Children Taken In 1985 Found, Parent Arrested

MURDER INVESTIGATION
now playing

Edinburg-Area Woman Killed, Boyfriend Facing Murder Charge

AP318483717378
now playing

GM To Announce $1B Factory Investment, New Jobs

WALMART
now playing

Wal-Mart To Add About 10,000 Retail Jobs In The US

(AP) – The man suspected of fatally shooting five people and wounding six others at a Florida airport has been ordered held without bond.  During a Tuesday morning hearing in Fort Lauderdale, an FBI agent confirmed that the 9 mm gun used in the Jan. 6 shooting rampage at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport is the same weapon Anchorage, Alaska, police seized and later returned to 26-year-old Esteban Santiago last year.  The agent also testified that Santiago mentioned after the shooting that he was under government mind control.

Later in the interview he claimed to have been inspired by Islamic State-related chatrooms and websites.  U.S. Magistrate Judge Lurana Snow set a Jan. 30 arraignment hearing.  Santiago could get the death penalty if convicted of federal airport violence and firearms charges that resulted in death. He has yet to enter a plea.

Related posts:

  1. UPDATE: Report: Gunman Was On Wanted List In Uzbekistan
  2. Police: 5 Killed In Shooting At Nightclub At Mexican Resort
  3. Air Force: PTSD, Other Factors Led Airman To Kill Commander
  4. Suspect Sought In Man’s Stabbing Death North Of Donna
Related Posts
Congress-Art-Painting-Removed

Student’s Painting Removed

jsalinas 0
noor-salman

Indictment Unsealed On Nightclub Gunman’s Wife

jsalinas 0
Abdulkadir Masharipov

UPDATE: Report: Gunman Was On Wanted List In Uzbekistan

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video