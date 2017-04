The woman found in a Brownsville resaca Monday has been identified as a Port Isabel woman – 53-year-old Maria Del Rosario Buitureira.

It is not yet known how she ended up in the resaca, but Brownsville police say there are no indications of foul play. Police add it appears she had been in the water at least overnight Sunday before her body was spotted by a passerby mid-morning Monday.

The resaca runs alongside the Waterside Apartments which sit near Boca Chica and Billy Mitchell Boulevards.